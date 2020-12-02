Okhui "Pearl" Gigstead
Appleton - Okhui "Pearl" Gigstead, age 81, died at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born in Seoul, South Korea on August 2, 1939. Okhui met William Gigstead Sr. in Korea and they were married on April 12, 1966. Okhui and William moved to the United States shortly after being married, settling in Sturgeon Bay, WI near William's family who welcomed her to the US with open arms. Okhui worked hard to provide a loving home for her children while her husband traveled for work. She loved to cook, garden, take long nature walks, and taught the importance of education to her sons. After her children were grown, Okhui also worked at Doer Electric, Sturgeon Bay beginning in 1981 and retiring in 1991. Okhui loved working and interacting with her co-workers and retired only because her husband announced her "retirement" in the newspaper. In recent years, Okhui enjoyed watching Family Feud and in particular Steve Harvey.
Above all, Okhui enjoyed people. Family and friends were important to her. Unfortunately, dementia took a lot of those memories away from her at the end of her life.
Okhui is preceded in death by a son John Gigstead on July 26, 2000 and her husband William Gigstead, Sr. on February 12, 1997 as well as her mother and father and brother. She is survived by her son, William (Cindy Kreis) Gigstead, Jr. of Appleton; grandchildren: William Gigstead III and Shannon Porter-Gigstead; great granddaughter, Helena Porter; daughter-in-law, Eunhee Lee; and grandchildren: Michael Lee and Charlie Lee.
Okhui - it was our pleasure to take you into our home and care for you for the last three years of your life. We had hoped for more but, we are happy for the time we had. Love, Bill and Cindy.
A private family service will be held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
