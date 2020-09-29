1/1
Orren J. Bradley
1925 - 2020
Orren J. Bradley

Milwaukee - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Orren J Bradley, known affectionately to many as Brad, on September 23, 2020 at the age of 95 and 8 months. Brad, loving husband to Marilyn Bradley, was born to Ora and Clara Bradley in Pueblo, CO on January 24, 1925 and raised in Tucumcari, NM. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Brad served as a Naval Officer during World War II. Shortly after graduating from Harvard Business School in 1949, Brad began his career working for Federated Department Stores becoming CEO of the Boston Store in Milwaukee, WI. It was in Milwaukee that Brad and Marilyn raised their four children after moving from Houston, TX in the Summer of 1968. They were fortunate to spend over 30 wonderful years together in Egg Harbor during retirement.

Brad will forever be remembered in Milwaukee for his tireless commitment to the arts and community service organizations. Brad served on the boards of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Ballet, Columbia Hospital and the Milwaukee Foundation. He continued his support of the arts in Door County. Brad and Marilyn were avid art collectors and their donated folk art collections can be viewed in the Milwaukee Art Museum, Kohler Art Museum and the Smithsonian Museum of American Art in Washington DC.

Brad loved many things, but more than anything he adored his wife Marilyn. Tennis was his lifelong passion, you'd always find Brad on the tennis courts if he wasn't home gardening, boating out on Lake Michigan, taking ski trips with his family or driving around Egg Harbor in his pride and joy 1951 blue Chevy pick-up truck.

Brad will be lovingly remembered and missed dearly by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn, their four children; daughter Katie (Eric), children Will, Jamie & Bradley; daughter Karen (Bruce) children Colin (Sarah), Chris (Casey) & Anna; son Jay (Beth) children Tom (Chloe) & Katie (Charlie); and son Mark (Dianne), children Austin, Carey & Ally; as well as great grandchildren Griffin, Charlotte and one on the way. He is also survived by his brother Bob Bradley who lives in Stephenville, Texas.

The family will hold a small, private service this fall in Peninsula State Park where he will be buried and a celebration of Brad's life will be held next summer in Egg Harbor.

Cards and condolences can be sent to:

Marilyn Bradley

St. John's on the Lake

1858 N. Prospect, #W218

Milwaukee, WI 53202

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Peninsula Music Festival

Attn: Orren J Bradley Memorial

P.O. Box 340

Ephraim, WI 54211

https://tickets.peninsulamusicfestival.org/TheatreManager/1/login?donationcampaigns

Feerick Funeral Home serving the family. www.feerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Door County Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 28, 2020
Norma and Don Stone
Friend
September 28, 2020
Dear Bradley Family,
Brad was a wonderful caring person and we cherish the special friendship we had with Brad and Marilyn. Brad will be missed by many including all of the memories of his time with the Peninsula Music Festival. He was truly an influence in Door County and will be sadly missed but always remembered.

Bill and Diane Miller
Friend
September 28, 2020
We have missed Brad since his move to St. John's. Our memories of him are warm & sincere. Sorry Marilyn and family for your loss.
Vonnie & Dave Callsen
September 27, 2020
Dear Marilyn, So sorry to here the news of Orren's passing. He was a treat. I have such fond memories of our many dinners and cocktail hours together with you and my parents. Orren was always fun to visit with; a true renaissance man. I will miss his quick wit, sense of humor and discussions about art. Thank you for being so attentive to my mom after my father's passing. Your attention meant a lot to my family.
You will both be in my thoughts.
God's peace,
John Monroe III
Parachute, CO
John Monroe
Friend
September 27, 2020
We were saddened to learn of the passing of Orren. Such a loving and kind man. Our sincerest condolences to Marilyn and the entire Bradley family during this difficult time.
Jean and Dan Engelke
Friend
September 27, 2020
Brad will be missed.
STEPHEN SAUTER
Friend
September 27, 2020
Brad was a truly fine person. He always had a smile. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. My thoughts go out to Marilyn for her loss.
Mary Beth Maudsley
Friend
September 27, 2020
On behalf of the Peninsula School of Art community, we send our deepest sympathies for your loss. We are forever grateful for Brad's support, his sense of humor and his advocacy of the arts in Door County. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with Marilyn and the entire Bradley family at this time. Cathy Hoke for the Peninsula School of Art
Cathy Hoke
September 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Orren was a gentleman’s man and will be remembered by many. God bless.
John Fitzmaurice
Friend
September 26, 2020
Growing up with Mark and my brother knowing Jay, the whole LaBahn family is sending their condolences to the Bradley’s. Sending a hug to Mark, his brother and sisters and his Mom .
Liz LaBahn Roesler
Friend
September 26, 2020
We offer our sincere sympathy to Marilyn and the Bradley family. Brad was a delightful man who was gracious and kind. We appreciated his wit and smile. He added so much to our Door County community.
Penny and Dan Niesen
Penny Niesen
September 26, 2020
I was blessed to have enjoyed Brad’s company during our days in Milwaukee, Egg Harbor and Saint John’s on the Lake. I will miss him, but I have many memories which will always be with me.

Farewell Dear Friend
Jeanne Maxon
September 26, 2020
Dear wonderful Bradley family. Gholi and I are so saddened that you’ve lost your wonderful Brad. A very special human being who will missed by all. so many happy memories we all have. Prayers and thoughts are with you. Sending much love. Cissie and Gholi
Cissie and Gholi Darien
September 26, 2020
We send our most sincere sympathy for the passing of such a dear, sweet man. Ellen and Dick Glaisner
Ellen Glaisner
Friend
September 26, 2020
Brad was a remarkable person—friendly, fun, generous, and caring. My wife and I were among many PMF Musicians blessed by him and Marilyn. If I’m around in my 80s, I’ll assuredly be pleased if I can jump off a dock into frigid water, smack a tennis ball, laugh heartily, and be as kind and philanthropic as Brad. Grateful to have known him; will sadly miss him.
Chris Norton
Friend
September 26, 2020
I loved seeing his smiling face at my many concerts in Milwaukee and Door County. He was a brilliant man with a huge heart. Never forget his smile.
Leslie Grimm
Friend
September 26, 2020
Candy Heath
Family
September 26, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. But he is now free of pain and at rest
Robert Binford
Acquaintance
