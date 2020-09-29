Dear Marilyn, So sorry to here the news of Orren's passing. He was a treat. I have such fond memories of our many dinners and cocktail hours together with you and my parents. Orren was always fun to visit with; a true renaissance man. I will miss his quick wit, sense of humor and discussions about art. Thank you for being so attentive to my mom after my father's passing. Your attention meant a lot to my family.

You will both be in my thoughts.

God's peace,

John Monroe III

Parachute, CO

John Monroe

Friend