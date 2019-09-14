|
Pamela Price
Sturgeon Bay - Pamela Price (nee Wilke) entered eternal rest on September 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving soul mate and husband, Daniel Price and close family and friends, after a lengthy, valiant battle with cancer.
Pam was born on Sept. 12, 1957, to Harold and Delores (Gauthier) Wilke. She married Daniel D. Price, the love of her life, on July 23, 1977. They spent their marriage enjoying the outdoors, traveling and being active fishing and hunting. Together they were a perfect example of true love that lasted 42 years. Pam was employed at Door County Medical Center for 40 years, starting as a staff Respiratory Therapist and advancing to Director of Pulmonary Services.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Dan, Sturgeon Bay; step-father, Stan LaViolette, Sturgeon Bay; step-brothers, Tom and Jay LaViolette; sisters-in-law, Shirley Turpin, Green Bay and Sandra Price, Brussels; and brother-in-law, Ed (Carol) Price, Namur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores LaViolette, and Harold Wilke; brother-in-law, William Price, sister-in-law, Alice May Swanson; and her beloved pets, Hershey and Sassy.
Friends and relatives are invited to a memorial gathering which will be held at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm.
A special thank you to Dr. David Groteluschen and staff at Green Bay Oncology.
Published in Door County Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019