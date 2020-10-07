Patricia Barlament



Sturgeon Bay - Patricia Anne Mary Barlament, 79, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 24, 2020 at her home as the result of a fall. She was born March 16, 1941 in Milwaukee to Reinhardt and Elmyra (Morano) Ploeger. After a "rough start" and the death of her mother, she found her forever home with her foster parents, Robert and Lorena Schall, who loved her as their own. She excelled in most everything she tried, becoming first chair violin in the Milwaukee All-City Youth Orchestra and graduating as valedictorian of her class at Milwaukee North High School in January 1959. She married James B. Davis on January 31, 1959 at the First Methodist Church Milwaukee. The couple had 3 children, Vicki (John) Davis Ries, Baileys Harbor; Scott Davis, Sturgeon Bay; and Michele (Brian) Ferron, Casco. In the fall of 1972, the family moved to Sturgeon Bay where Jim was hired by Rusty Sherman and Otto Andreae to be the electrical engineer for their new company, Therma-Tron-X, Inc. Pat was the first secretary for the company, working in a small trailer on site. The couple divorced in Nov. 1977.



Pat had worked in the corporate world and customer service throughout her working life: as a young secretary in Milwaukee, executive secretary for Bob Peterson (Peterson Builders) in Sturgeon Bay, and later for Overland Bolling Co., eventually moving to their Dallas location. She became interested in travel and became a travel advisor working part time for Dillard's Travel in the shopping mall. Finding the grass greener back here at home, she moved back to Green Bay where she found the "love of her life," Gerald (Gerry) Barlament. The couple married Feb. 14, 1992 at Grace Lutheran Church in Green Bay. She gained another daughter, Teri (John) McKibben, West Chester, Ohio, and a son, Craig (Diane) Barlament, Green Bay. In 1995 she opened her own travel agency, Any Path to Travel LLC. Pat and Gerry enjoyed sharing the love of travel, escorting several groups to the four corners of the world. Always an explorer with a smile on her face and willing to try new things, she was a natural born leader. She was especially proud of the fact that she graduated college at age 60, earning a BA degree in Cultural Geography from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in May 2001.



Pat gave every project she tackled 110%…. If she decided to work on something, she was "all in," starting out as a leader for the Girl Scouts of America and serving as an officer for various Masonic organizations, including the Order of the Eastern Star Honor Chapter No. 1 and Daughters of the Nile AJEB Temple No. 156, for whom she served as Queen in 2005-06, and The Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem Nazarene Shrine No. 8. She and Dad B. were very active as members of Hope United Church of Christ, Sturgeon Bay, often serving as greeters or liturgists. They also had many friends at the Hainesville Lutheran Church that they attended in the summers.



Pat was a joyous person with a strong faith in God. She loved music, which was very much a part of her life. She loved all creatures. And most of all she loved her family.



Survivors include her 5 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also is survived by extended family from Spain—Ignacio ("Pichi"), Emilio, Bola and Sarita Navasques from Madrid, and Antonio from Murcia—as well as Sandy Canadeo and her "best buddy" Pat (Andy) Platacis.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Gerry; a brother, Ronald Ploeger; a son-in-law, John Ries; and a grandson, Matthew Ferron.



A celebration of Pat's and Gerry's lives will be held on the anniversary of their first date—a strawberry social—at the place where the waters of Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay meet.



A message from Pat's family: If your loved ones are urging you to use an assistive device, please understand...we are not trying to take away your freedom or telling you what to do. We truly just want you to be safe and be able to stay in your own home, just like you do. We are not looking down at you or thinking you are weak. We want to spare your loved ones the kind of loss we are now experiencing because of a senseless accident.



Forbes Funerals and Cremations is assisting the family.



"You will show me the Path of Life. In your presence is Fullness of Joy. In Your right hand there are pleasures forever more" —Psalm 16:11









