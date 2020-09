Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Davis-Barlament



Sturgeon Bay - Patricia Davis Barlament, 79, of Sturgeon Bay passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept 24, from a non-Covid-related event. A full obituary is forthcoming, and a private family service will be held at a later date. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge.









