Manitowoc - Patricia (Pat) Thompson, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, died late Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.

Pat was born on May 10, 1935 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Claude and Ilma (Lennart) Regner. Pat graduated from South Division High School in January 1953 and from The Upper Peninsula Center For Practical Nurse Education, at Northern Michigan College in Marquette, Michigan in February 1956. In 1958 she married Sidney A. Thompson in Menominee Falls, WI. He preceded her in death in 1978.She spent 8 years in Arizona and while working first in a doctor's office and then at Mesa Lutheran Hospital, she took college courses at Mesa Community College over a three year period with plans to get a B.S .Degree in Nursing. She moved back to Wisconsin in 1980.

Pat's family includes her son Robert Michael Thompson and special friend, Sandy Sawyer, four grandchildren, Heidi (David) Velazquez, Jeremy (Sheila) Thompson, Danya Thompson, and Katrice "Kati" (Brian) Babaiasz. She also has 8 great grandchildren, Breanna, Luz, Lucelia, Aidan, Olivia, Allison, Brian III, and Brooklynn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Ilma Regner, husband, Sidney, and one sister.

Pat was a member of the East Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Manitowoc. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2020.
