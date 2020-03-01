|
Patricia Rupp
Allouez - Patricia (Pat) Rupp, 88, passed away due to a return of cancer, on February 27, 2020. Pat was gifted with a long life & many adventures. She was a loving and caring, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and advocate for persons in need. Pat was invested in the development of Montessori education for children in Green Bay. She carried advocacy into her work with the League of Women Voters. Pat was a Psychiatric RN on nights at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for 17 years. Early in her career as an RN in Fond du Lac, Pat had a patient whose son was visiting his father. They had many conversations over time, and like 'moths to flame' Pat and Bob knew they were soul mates. They also shared a strong affiliation for faith with the Catholic Church. Pat married Robert Valentine Rupp, Sr on January of 1953, and took their honeymoon in Sun Valley, Idaho. It was there Pat learned to ski under the tutelage of Olympic skiers Stein Erikson and Christian Pravda. Pat and Bob spent many winters skiing in the UP and out West. Pat continued to enter the local Downhill Ski Races in the UP, and participated in NASTAR racing out west, achieving a high ranking in her age group. Pat's love of skiing transferred to her children, grand and great-grandchildren, all of whom learned to ski from 'Ma Pat'. She ended skiing at the healthy age of 87. After retirement, Pat and Bob lived in Egg Harbor for several years, enjoying golfing and sailing. Wherever they lived - Fond du Lac, Toronto, Green Bay, Egg Harbor, the Western UP - Pat and Bob created a great circle of friends with lifelong relationships. Pat returned to Green Bay after Bob passed away in Egg Harbor, in 2013.
She is survived by her children, Catherine (Keith) Hougard, Bob Jr (Jolyce) Rupp, Mary (Bruce) Bain; grandchildren, Aaron (Stacy) Hougard, Jesse Hougard, Allyce Rupp, Ryan Rupp, Hannah Bain, Cameron (Heath) Bain; great-granddaughter Maddison Hougard; God-daughter Siobhan Hecker.
Visitation will be at Old St. Joseph Catholic Church, 123 Grant St, DePere, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. James Neilsen officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7, 2020