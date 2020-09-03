Patrick J. Raye



Sheboygan - Patrick J. Raye, 75, of Sheboygan passed away August 31, 2020. He was born October 18, 1944, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to the late Marion Jindra Raye Eickelberg and Harold Raye. He graduated high school from Sturgeon Bay in 1963. He received an Associate's degree in Materials Management from LTC. On March 11, 1981, he married Janet Mayer. The majority of his adult life was spent as an over the road truck driver. Later in life, he was the owner of North Pac & Ship. Motorsports were one of his big passions.



He is survived by his wife, Janet Raye, his sons Kevin (Donna) Raye and Eric (Christy) Raye, 2 step-children Jackie (Vic) Cancialosi and Jeff (Michelle) Stoltzman, 5 grandchildren, 3 step-grandsons, 1 great-grandson, 1 future great-grandchild, and 3 step great-grandsons, sisters Barbara (Tom) Schmelzer, Pam (Paul) Sedwick, brother Michael (Lori) Raye, aunt Joy Maccaux, many nieces and nephews and special friend Randy Pfister. Pat was preceded in death by his parents and sister Margie Ahrens.



A thank you to Pat's angels at St. Nicholas Dialysis Center and Dr. Michael Johnson.



Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.









