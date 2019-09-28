Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick R. Seubert


1928 - 2019
Patrick R. Seubert Obituary
Patrick R. Seubert

Ephraim - Patrick Roman Seubert, 91, of Ephraim, was called Home to be with the Lord, Thursday afternoon, September 12, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay Health Services.

He was born February 22, 1928 in Marathon City, WI, the son of the late Peter J. and Katherine (Kaufmann) Seubert. Patrick attended school in Marathon City and initially followed in the family lumberjacking business. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union and worked for a hardwood door manufacturing company in Neenah.

He was united in marriage to Marie Rose Bube on May 26, 1951 in Wausau, WI. They resided in Neenah until 1992 when they moved to Ephraim. While living in northern Door County, Patrick was a member of Stella Maris Parish. He and Marie shared over 74 years of love and friendship, and over 68 years of marriage.

Patrick loved the outdoors. He always rode his bike to work and to get the mail. A true lumberjack, he enjoyed splitting wood.

Patrick will be deeply missed by his wife, Marie; son, Atty. Patrick (significant other, Shannon Jensema) Seubert of Winneconne; grandchildren, Tara Seubert of Minneapolis, MN, Alexis Seubert of Downers Grove, IL and Dr. Parker Seubert of Longmont, CO; sister, Bernice Passehl of Phoenix, AZ; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Debra.

Memorials may be given in his honor for his family (P O Box 6, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235).

Patrick's life will be honored with a memorial Mass at a later date.

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Seubert family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Patrick may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Sept. 28, 2019
