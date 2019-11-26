|
Paul E. Mathias, Jr.
Formerly Sturgeon Bay, WI - Paul E. Mathias Jr., 74, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away on November 23, 2019, at his home in Sun Lakes, AZ after a courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 19, 1945 to the late Paul E. Mathias, Sr. and Ethel (Binder) Mathias. Paul graduated from St. Mary's High School in Greenwich, CT and attended Providence College and Northland College, graduating with a degree in Business Management.
On June 9,1984, he married Susan Seiler at Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay.
Paul worked for Robert W. Baird for 27 years as a financial advisor. He was also general manager and co-owner of the Bay Shore Inn. After his retirement in 2011 from Robert W. Baird, Paul and Susie moved to Sun Lakes, AZ. He enjoyed golfing, boating and most of all, spending time with family and many friends in Sturgeon Bay and Sun Lakes. Paul had been a longtime member of the Sturgeon Bay Breakfast Rotary Club as well as the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club where he was a Past Commodore.
He was blessed with an incredible sense of humor and love of life. Paul lived his life to the fullest…His cup was never half empty! He loved sharing his many "unfiltered" one-liners with his family and friends.
Paul will be missed by his loving wife of 35 years, Susie; their son, David Mathias of Scottsdale, AZ; Paul's children, Paul E. Mathias, III "Pem", Jennifer Nellis, both of Sturgeon Bay, and Kelly (Mark) Boudwin of Green Bay; grandchildren, Cooper, Reece, Sydney, and Kinsey Nellis, and Jack and Max Boudwin; sister and brothers, Barbara Mathias, Peter (Cindy) Mathias [and their children, Alison (Phil) O'Rourke, Greg Mathias, and Christine (Jaime) Stuyck], and Jonathan (Gail) Mathias [and their children, Lily and Zac Mathias]; step-mother, Doris Mathias; parents-in-law, Bill and Yvonne Boettcher; siblings-in-law, Richard (Pam) Seiler [and their children, Matthew and Jenna Seiler], and Dr. Michael (Marcy) Seiler [and their children, Dr. Jessica (Aaron) Dubnow and Jillian (Gabe Stellman) Seiler].
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; father-in-law, Dale Seiler; aunts and uncles; cousins.
Paul and Susie will forever be grateful for Hospice of the Valley and Nurse Trish for their care.
A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Paul's name for Sturgeon Bay Moravian Youth Fund (323 S. 5th Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235).
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, WI is assisting the Mathias family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Paul may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019