South Jordan, UT - Paul J. Meier of South Jordan, Utah passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2019. He was born in Sturgeon Bay on May 12, 1956 to Roland Meier and Sylvia Utech Meier. Paul grew up in Sturgeon Bay attending primary school and high school there. He moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1980 where he developed a love of working with woods which would ultimately turn into a hobby he loved and shared with those around him. In 1983 Paul met the love of his life, Carol Brown. Together they enjoyed playing pool and remodeling homes they lived in. Paul pursued upper education degrees graduating with high honors from Salt Lake Community College. Paul loved riding his motorcycle and this past summer was able to tour Wisconsin, go to the 115th anniversary of Harley Davidson and go to Sturgis. Paul is survived by Carol and her family, his mother, Sturgeon Bay, WI and his siblings Cheryl (Gary) Schott, Denmark, WI, Debora Meier, Madison, WI, Dr. Susan (Scott) Davis, Poway, CA and Kurt Meier, Green Bay, WI. He is preceded in death by his father. A heartful thank you to his sister Susan for the comfort and aid she gave to Paul. The family would like contributions made to the in Paul's name.
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 20, 2019