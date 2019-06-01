|
|
Paula Sue Symons
Institute - Paula Sue Symons, 65, of Institute, in the Town of Sevastopol, WI, was called Home to be with the Lord early Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI.
She was born March 24, 1954 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Paul Lawrence Saladin and Madelyn Therese (Audette) Saladin. Paula grew up attending St. Jude Catholic Church in White Pine, MI and graduated from White Pine High School in 1972. She went on to study accounting at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, MI. On June 21, 1973, Paula was united in marriage to Darrel Alan Symons at St. Jude Catholic Church.
While in high school and college, she worked for Paoli's Market in White Pine. Paula then went to work for Red Owl (grocery store) in White Pine before owning Silver City General Store for 10 years. She worked for White Pine Hardware Store for a little over a year before going to work for White Pine High School for five years. There, Paula cared for students with special needs.
She and Darrel relocated to Door County, WI in 1999 after her brother, Patrick, and his family moved there. Paula was employed with Sevastopol School District where she was the elementary school secretary and athletic director secretary for 20 years. She loved her students with all her heart and helped ensure they were all taken care of by providing clothes and food (an effort which became known at school as "Paula's Pantry") and presents as well. Paula was at all of the Sevastopol athletic events, supporting the students, her sons, Phil and Andy during their years of coaching, and helping wherever else she was needed. "She was ALL SCHOOL."
Family meant everything to Paula; she loved attending family events and just spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Paula liked riding her bike to school and being outdoors. She also enjoyed cooking.
Paula's love will live on in the hearts of her husband, Darrel with whom she was blessed with nearly 46 years of marriage; two sons; Phil (Missy) Symons and Andy (girlfriend, Emily Marggraf) Symons, both of Sturgeon Bay, WI; two grandchildren, Taylan and Kinsley Symons; five siblings, Pat (Kathy) Saladin of Sturgeon Bay, WI, Pam Saladin of Detroit, MI, Patti (Bob) Calhoun of Farmington, MN, Terry (Lori) Saladin of Minneapolis, MN, Amy (Matt "Mutt") Pierpont of Minneapolis, MN; two siblings-in-law, Deb (Dan) Audette and Dan Symons, both of Marquette; other relatives; her Sevastopol School family; and many other dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Paula's life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI with Fr. Carl Schmitt as celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Ontonagon, MI.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, WI from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 with a wake service to conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:50 p.m.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of the cancer center at Froedert Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital for their care given to Paula and to the entire Sevastopol School District students, staff, and families for all of your love and support this past year."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay, WI are assisting the Symons family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Paula may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 1, 2019