Pearl J. Stroobants
Green Bay - Pearl J. (Gaulke) Stroobants, 93, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born October 4, 1926, in the Town of Rio Creek in Kewaunee County to Walter and Bertha (Groth) Gaulke. Pearl graduated from Algoma High School and attended business college, later working as a librarian and stenographer. On November 22, 1961, she married Walden J. "Gus" Stroobants in Rankin. Gus preceded her in death on July 23, 1984. Pearl then worked as a lunch lady in the public schools. She was a longtime member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Jody Pawlak, Green Bay; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Wallace and Joann Gaulke and Loma Gaulke. She is further Survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents Pearl was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Gaulke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in the Stroobants family.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9th at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., Green Bay. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor David Hatch officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
Jody extends her heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Bornemann Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion.