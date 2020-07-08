1/1
Peggy Ann Borgemeister
Peggy Ann Borgemeister

Fort Lauderdale - Peggy Ann Borgemeister (nee Walker), 69, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, died July 6, 2020 in Sturgeon Bay, WI, surrounded by loving friends and family members.

Born on June 10, 1951 in Bartow, FL to Billard F. Walker, Jr. and Betty Ann Walker (nee Powell), Peggy graduated from Lakeland Senior High School in 1969. In her early years, she worked at Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven, FL, as a model and performed in the water ski show.

Peggy lived much of her life in Sebring, FL where she and her late husband, John, owned All-Star Properties, Billboard Displays and Hallmark Media Group. She was a member of Restoration Church of the Highlands in Sebring.

In her retirement, Peggy and her partner, David Hatch, spent winters in Fort Lauderdale and summers in Sturgeon Bay.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 31 years.

She is survived by her two sons, Jason of Orlando and Jarrod of Sebring. She also is survived by her brothers, Tommy Walker (Kathy) of Alma, GA and Michael Walker (Lorrie) of Lakeland, FL; and sister, Terri Walker of Lakeland, FL.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos of Peggy may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Door County Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
