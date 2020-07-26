Penelope "Penny" Harriet Wold
Sturgeon Bay - Penelope "Penny" Harriet Wold, 81, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away in her sleep at home, late Tuesday night, July 21, 2020.
She was born June 24, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Eugene John Holda and Loretta (Mathias) Holda. Penny grew attending St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Parish and School in Chicago. She graduated from Notre Dame High School for Girls in Chicago, with the class of 1956. Penny was united in marriage to Arthur Charles Wold on October 4, 1958 at her home parish of St. Stanislaus with three priests concelebrating.
She initially worked for Alliance Savings & Loan in Chicago during high school. After Penny married Art and they began their family, she cared for her children and home. Penny continued her post-secondary education by enrolling in accounting and computer classes. She worked on and off over the years as her children grew. Her primary employment was with West Chicago Community High School where she worked as a human resources secretary for the assistant superintendent for 16 years. Penny and Art retired to Door County in 2010 and made their home in Sturgeon Bay.
They were blessed with over 60 years of marriage. Art preceded her in death on December 9, 2018.
Penny enjoyed reading novels in books and then on her Kindle. Her favorite authors were James Patterson and Nora Roberts. Above all, Penny loved her family.
She will be missed by her four children, Michael Wold of Sturgeon Bay, Danielle Wold of St. Charles, IL, Eric Wold of Tampa, FL, and Jason Wold of West Chicago, IL; five grandchildren, Daniel and Jeremy Roberg, Nicole Wilkerson, Catara Roach, and Samuel Wold; five great-grandchildren, Levi, Wyatt, and Margot, Carter, and Lanie Penelope; brother, Eugene "MacArthur" (Donna) Holda of Houston, TX, sister-in-law, Rosemarie Kling of Merrilan, WI; and other relatives.
Penny was reunited with her parents; husband; and daughter, Peggy Wold-Clark.
She will be laid to rest in St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery in Niles, IL, beside her husband, Art, with a private graveside committal service.
Memorials may be given in (Penelope's) honor for the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
).
A special thanks goes out to the staff of Unity Hospice, whom Penny really liked, for the wonderful and compassionate care provided.
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Wold family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Penny may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
.