Peter S. McClellan
Sturgeon Bay - Peter Seabold McClellan, 41, of Sturgeon Bay, fell asleep in the comfort of his home and awoke in the arms of the Lord, Tuesday night, December 10, 2019.
He was born November 19, 1978 in St. Louis, MO, the son of James Steele McClellan, Jr. and Nancy Rehme (Barker) McClellan. Peter attended Highcroft Ridge Elementary School in Chesterfield, MO and then Parkway West Junior High. He was raised Catholic and grew up attending St. Joseph Parish in Manchester, MO and then Ascension Parish in Chesterfield, MO. Peter was quite an entrepreneur earlier in life. He initially helped shovel at a local horse stable to eventually receive horse-riding lessons. Peter collected, crushed, and recycled aluminum cans, and with the money he earned, he enjoyed a little fun spending, but saved the great majority of it. At one time, he was "the" dogwalker for his neighborhood community. Peter certainly "lived" the first fourteen years of his life. His love for music began early on with piano and vocal lessons. That love (of music) and his sense of hearing grew even stronger throughout his life, especially when he lost his ability to see.
Peter and his parents moved to Door County, WI in 2011 because of the wonderful program available for Peter at the Sunshine House in Sturgeon Bay. His parents had been vacationing in Door County since 1963, and so the move was not entirely foreign. Peter could recognize anyone just by their voice greeting, and his presence could be felt across the room, especially at St. Joseph Parish where he was currently a member. He and his family often reflected that LOVE allowed him to LIVE.
Peter will live on in the hearts of his parents, Jim and Nancy McClellan of Sturgeon Bay; four brothers and one sister, Jim (Jennifer) McClellan of Traverse City, MI, Michael (Alicia) McClellan of St. Louis, MO, Christopher (Rick Brady) McClellan of Chicago, IL, Mark (Amy Luckett) McClellan of St. Louis, MO, and Nancy (Greg) Siefert of Green Bay; many nieces and nephews whom he was "Uncle Pete" to; uncles and aunts, Don (Kathy) Barker, Neil (Patti) Barker, Delphine McLaughlin, Lucia Hannegan, and John (Cathy) McClellan whom he was a dear nephew to; numerous cousins; other relatives; and friends.
He was welcomed Home by his paternal grandparents, James and Delphine (Seabold) McClellan, Sr., maternal grandparents, Donald and Eunice (Rehme) Barker; two uncles, Jerry McLaughlin and Bill Hannegan; and other relatives.
Peter's life will be honored with a Mass of Resurrection held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay with Fr. Ron Colombo as celebrant. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorials may be given in Peter's name for the Sunshine House in Sturgeon Bay.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kelton Reitz and the staff at Door County Medical Center and the Unity Hospice nurses, especially, Maureen, Angela, and Wendy for the excellent and compassionate care given to Peter."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the McClellan family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Peter may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019