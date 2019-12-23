|
Phyllis Jane Beckmann Mielke
November 10, 1929 - December 15, 2019
Phyl was born in Milwaukee, Wis. to Myrtle and Ernest Beckmann. She graduated from Rockford College in 1951 and was a lifetime supporter of organizations helping women to attend college. She met Erwin (Sam) Mielke as they were both lifeguards at an Oconomowoc, Wis. city beach. They were married in 1953 while Sam was enlisted in the Navy. They raised three sons in Fond du Lac, Wis. and moved to Door County in 1989. Sam died in 1994.
Phyl loved and was very active in the year-round Door County community and helped found the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door Co. in 1996. She had a 14-year special friendship with Joe Carpenter who passed in 2018
She is survived by sons Jim (Betsy) of San Jose, Calif., Dan (Melissa) of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Tom of Sister Bay, Wis., and grandchildren Kate, Alex, Luke, Sam and Max.
Phyl enjoyed teaching kindergarten before and after having children to care for. She had many hobbies especially sewing and home decorating and enjoyed many outdoor activities namely camping, day hiking, sailing and both downhill and cross-country skiing. She was the best mom a kid could hope for: smart, funny, energetic, a great conversationalist, open minded, outdoorsy, well-traveled, spiritual, progressive, understanding, and above all, Loving.
Through every phase of our lives, she has been a wonderful presence and will be greatly missed. Please hug your family and keep our family in your hearts and thoughts.
Published in Door County Advocate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019