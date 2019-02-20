|
Priscilla May Hoeppner Murphy
Sister Bay - Priscilla May Hoeppner Murphy, 86, formerly of the Sister Bay, WI area, passed away February 9, 2019 at Scottish Rite Park in Des Moines, IA. A memorial service will be held at Scottish Rite Park on March 16, 2019 at 11AM. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment will be in Sister Bay, WI.
Priscilla was born March 4, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to parents, Dr. Walter and Catherine (Harvey) Hoeppner. She attended Denison University in Ohio, where she met her husband, Clayton William Murphy, also from Chicago. She was the mother of three sons, Clayton Jr., Robert and William and a grandmother of six. She lived in Des Moines from 1966 - 1977, then various locations and returned to Des Moines in 2011.
Priscilla was medical researcher at the Rheumatic Fever Institute in Chicago and later worked as a library assistant in several schools in West Des Moines and St Charles.
Music was a special part of her life. Church, P.E.O., choir and community volunteering were important activities.
Priscilla is survived by her sons, Clayton W. (Julie) Murphy, Jr., of Des Moines, Robert G. Murphy of St. Charles, IL and William J. (Debora) Murphy of Lawrenceburg, IN; six grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Norman) Saunders of Minnetonka, MN and a brother, Harvey (Robert) Hoeppner of Palm Springs, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton W. Murphy, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Deborah J. (Kindler) Murphy and a brother, Walter F. Hoeppner, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scottish Rite Park Miller Trust Fund. Arrangements by Iles Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019