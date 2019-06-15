Services
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Sister Cemetery
Sister Bay, WI
1932 - 2019
Sister Bay - Priscilla May Hoeppner Murphy, 86, formerly of Sister Bay, passed away February 9, 2019 in Des Moines, IA.

Priscilla was born March 4, 1932 in Chicago, daughter of the late Dr. Walter and Catherine (Harvey) Hoeppner. She attended Denison University in Ohio, where she met her husband, Clayton William Murphy, also from Chicago. She was the mother of three sons, Clayton Jr., Robert and William and a grandmother of six.

Priscilla was medical researcher at the Rheumatic Fever Institute in Chicago and later worked as a library assistant in several schools in West Des Moines and St. Charles. Music was a special part of her life. Church, P.E.O., choir and community volunteering were important activities.

Priscilla is survived by her sons, Clayton W. (Julie) Murphy, Jr., of Des Moines, Robert G. Murphy of St. Charles, IL and William J. (Debora) Murphy of Lawrenceburg, IN; six grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Norman) Saunders of Minnetonka, MN; and brother, Harvey (Robert) Hoeppner of Palm Springs, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clayton W. Murphy, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Deborah J. (Kindler) Murphy; and brother, Walter F. Hoeppner, Jr.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Little Sister Cemetery in Sister Bay at 10:00 a.m.

Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Murphy family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Priscilla may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 15, 2019
