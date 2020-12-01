Rachel Pratt



Pratt, Rachel, age 88, of the Martin Luther Care Center in Bloomington, MN, went home to be with her Lord on November 27, 2020. Her body wore out and now she is free from her dementia. Preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Lawrence Pratt; infant daughter, Debra; parents, Walter and Thelma Craig; sisters, June Soderquist and Florence Stanley; brother, Sheldon Craig; and son-in-law, Jon Oxenford. Survived by daughters, Linda Oxenford and Marcia (Jeff) Thompson. Proud Grandmama of Jennie (Matt) Wildman, Sarah (John) Wetzel, Rob (Jamie) Oxenford, and James (Jacinta) Thompson. Great-grandmama to 10. A dedicated wife, loving mother, involved grandmama, cherished Craig-family member, devoted friend, and Christian servant. Rachel was proud of her connection to Greenville, ME (never losing her twang), her transplanted homes in NY, NH, PA, MN, and WI, her career of nursing, her numerous social groups, her sailing in Lake City, MN, her retirement in Door County, WI, and her numerous travels in and out of the US. Rachel was always full of energy. She loved being outside, gathering with family and friends, being near the water (whether a lake or an ocean), and participating in Christian service at her Methodist Church or with Stonecroft Ministries. A family memorial service will be held in the future when she is buried in Maine next to her late husband. Memorials are preferred to Wisconsin's Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church or WRVM Christian Radio Station.









