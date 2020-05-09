|
Ralph E. Paul
Neenah - Ralph Edward Paul lived his almost 90 years with kindness, joy, and a sense of curiosity, from June 4, 1930 to April 21, 2020.
Ralph was born in Sturgeon Bay to Joe and Luella (Crass) Paul. He grew up living above Paul's Nautical Inn, the Supper Club his parents owned and operated. He had many crazy adventures on The Bay with his cousin Georgie, in the cherry packing plants, and at Cherryland Airport where he learned to fly when he was 16. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1948.
Ralph attended UW Madison. His college life was interrupted by the Korean Conflict, and he was drafted into the US Army in 1952.
After his duty in Trieste, Italy, he completed his studies and graduated with a degree in Accounting. He returned to Sturgeon Bay where he married his sweetheart, Mary Alice Bridenhagen, at St Joseph Church on January 26, 1957. Together they enjoyed over 63 years of marriage.
Ralph and Mary raised their three children, Cameron, Carla, and Jennifer, in Neenah, Wisconsin, but Ralph never forgot his beloved hometown of Sturgeon Bay. He shared wonderful stories of his younger years with family and friends, and recently presented a history of Paul's Nautical Inn for the Door County Learning in Retirement series.
Ralph earned his CPA, and worked for Wisconsin Department of Revenue, then in private practice, until his retirement at age 83. Ralph had a zest for life - learning, exploring and discovering with his friends and family. He enjoyed camping trips, Packer Games,
Aeronautics, working in his flower garden, and golfing - returning to Door County to play in the Curly Paul Open for many years.
He loved to fly, taking up flying lessons again, only a few short years ago!
Ralph had many debilitating health issues in his later years, and he used up all of his Nine Lives - with little complaint. The last 3 months being the biggest challenge of his life, in rehab and restricted from being with his family due to the Covid-19 quarantine, his family was his joy and sustenance. We are relieved he is no longer alone, and are comforted that he has joined those he loved and who passed before him, especially; son, Cameron Paul, parents, Joe and Luella Paul, in laws; Fritz and Ella Bridenhagen, Maude Feeney and Mary Kay Feeney; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Gloria Paul, niece and nephew, Susan Paul and Peter Guth.
Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Alice, daughter Carla Paul Mulvey (Gary) and their children Henry and Jack; daughter Jennifer Heck (Ken), and their children Grace, Joseph, Charlie and Ella; daughter-in-law Ruth Paul and her daughter Emma (fiancé Alex), sister Mary Lou Guth (Gerald), sisters-in-laws Kay Herlache and Cindy McBryde, and brother-in-law, Tom Bridenhagen (Bonnie),
and numerous Paul and Bridenhagen nieces and nephews.
Ralph (Dad) was the kindest person we have known, and showed his family and friends unconditional love and devotion.
We are thankful for the many kind doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for Ralph over the last years. Due to these difficult times, a Celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
And as Ralph would remind us whenever we said goodbye, "be good!".
For the complete obituary you can visit www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on May 9, 2020