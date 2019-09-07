Services
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy VanGheem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy F. VanGheem


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy F. VanGheem Obituary
Randy F. VanGheem

Sturgeon Bay - Randy F. VanGheem, 51, of Sturgeon Bay, died Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after an eight-year battle with ALS.

He was born June 17, 1968 in Green Bay, the son of Donald VanGheem and Nancy Bardouche. Randy graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1987 where he had success competing in track. He was employed as a carpenter for Leist Construction for seventeen years before taking his skills of carpentry to Palmer Johnson Yacht building in Sturgeon Bay until his illness forced his retirement three years later.

On June 5, 1993, he married Chrystal Lynn Moore at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Egg Harbor.

Never one to sit around, Randy enjoyed ice fishing, playing golf, collecting Harley tee shirts from every state, putzing and building things in his most immaculately kept garage, where he had three tools of everything. He was an avid pool player, even having a custom pool table built for his own home. He always looked forward to spending time with his wife and family at his parent's cottage in Mountain, WI when healthier.

Those left to mourn his passing are his devoted and loving wife, Chrystal; his caring daughter, Cassidy of Milwaukee; father, Don (Betty) VanGheem of Mountain, WI; siblings, Samantha (Matt) Strelow of Kenosha, Darren (Rhonda) VanGheem of DePere, Dean (Mary) Haen of Green Bay, DeeDee (her partner, Ronn Ridgley) Klug of Green Bay; in-laws, Bob (Nancy) Moore of Sturgeon Bay; brother-in-law, Todd (Melissa) Moore of Sturgeon Bay; the supportive Schartner, Moore, and VanGheem families; and many, many dear friends.

His mother, Nancy (Kiddford "Kipp") Freeman preceded him in death.

A service of remembrance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Friends may call at Huehns Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

To honor Randy and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the ALS Association.

"Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Randy's nurse, Laura Barr, who became part of our family these past five years. We also want to thank the many family and friends for the support and understanding shown to all our family while on this journey with Randy. Your support and love gave us strength to face the day and peace to endure the nights and years."

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the VanGheem family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Randy may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now