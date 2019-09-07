|
Randy F. VanGheem
Sturgeon Bay - Randy F. VanGheem, 51, of Sturgeon Bay, died Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay after an eight-year battle with ALS.
He was born June 17, 1968 in Green Bay, the son of Donald VanGheem and Nancy Bardouche. Randy graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1987 where he had success competing in track. He was employed as a carpenter for Leist Construction for seventeen years before taking his skills of carpentry to Palmer Johnson Yacht building in Sturgeon Bay until his illness forced his retirement three years later.
On June 5, 1993, he married Chrystal Lynn Moore at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Egg Harbor.
Never one to sit around, Randy enjoyed ice fishing, playing golf, collecting Harley tee shirts from every state, putzing and building things in his most immaculately kept garage, where he had three tools of everything. He was an avid pool player, even having a custom pool table built for his own home. He always looked forward to spending time with his wife and family at his parent's cottage in Mountain, WI when healthier.
Those left to mourn his passing are his devoted and loving wife, Chrystal; his caring daughter, Cassidy of Milwaukee; father, Don (Betty) VanGheem of Mountain, WI; siblings, Samantha (Matt) Strelow of Kenosha, Darren (Rhonda) VanGheem of DePere, Dean (Mary) Haen of Green Bay, DeeDee (her partner, Ronn Ridgley) Klug of Green Bay; in-laws, Bob (Nancy) Moore of Sturgeon Bay; brother-in-law, Todd (Melissa) Moore of Sturgeon Bay; the supportive Schartner, Moore, and VanGheem families; and many, many dear friends.
His mother, Nancy (Kiddford "Kipp") Freeman preceded him in death.
A service of remembrance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Friends may call at Huehns Funeral Home on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.
To honor Randy and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the ALS Association.
"Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Randy's nurse, Laura Barr, who became part of our family these past five years. We also want to thank the many family and friends for the support and understanding shown to all our family while on this journey with Randy. Your support and love gave us strength to face the day and peace to endure the nights and years."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the VanGheem family.
Published in Door County Advocate from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019