Raymond Chike
Algoma - Raymond Chike, 89, Algoma, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Edenbrook Nursing Home in Green Bay with his family at his side. He was born January 21, 1930 in Algoma to John and Evelyn (Wautlet) Chike.
He attended the Lake View Grade School. He worked at the Algoma Plumbers from 1946 to 1948. Then at the Algoma Hardwoods from 1948 to 1950. Then from 1950 until 1952 at the Christy Corporation as a fitter.
In 1952 he joined the US Army during the Korean War. He was honorable discharged March of 1953 and came back to work his mother's farm, with seven years of VA Vocational Agricultural training on the farm until 1960.
Raymond married Marlene Schmitz on July 27, 1955 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood. In 1965 he started working at Bay Shipbuilding as a steel fitter, and was appointed Union Steward of Local #449 until 1976 and then continued farming until retirement.
Ray enjoyed hunting, baseball, golfing, volleyball and a great fan of the Green Bay Packers. His winters were spent in Florida at the Villages.
He is survived his wife Marlene, his five children Joseph, Ronald, Jack (Judy), Todd (Bernardita) and Mary (Thomas) Kraft; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother Donald (Carol) and sister Ella (Dallas) Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Dale and Raymond Jr., sister and brother-in-law Marie and Marvin Schiesser.
Family and friends will gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Prayer service 7:00 PM Tuesday night at the funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday November 20 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ryan Krueger officiating. Burial in the Holy Name of Mary Cemetery on Hwy 42.
There will be Full Military Rites at the church after the Mass.
Express your memories, sympathies and pictures on Ray's tribute page at www.schinderle.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019