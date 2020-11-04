Raymond D. Resler
King - Raymond "Danny" Resler, 83, formerly of Juddville, passed away at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King, Wisconsin on Tuesday October 20, 2020.
He was born November 15, 1936 in Juddville, to the late Alexander Mathias and Mildred Elizabeth (Anderson) Resler. He graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Army in November of 1956. After proudly serving his country he was honorably discharged in 1962. Danny continued to serve others through a variety of jobs over the years. He enjoyed helping others and working outside and eventually became a "handyman" doing pool cleaning, lawn mowing and any other projects that were asked of him. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed tinkering with small projects around the house. He loved the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers and living in Door County. Danny's greatest joy was spending time with, and visiting, family and friends.
Danny is survived by his sister-in-law, Joanne "Mariann" Resler and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Mildred Resler and brothers and sisters-in-law, Orvis & Florence, Leland & AnnaMae, Gordon & Dorothy, Gilbert, and his infant brother, Bernard Resler, as well as, nephews, Jeff, Jim and Lonnie Resler.
Danny was laid to rest in a private family graveside service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Juddville. Military honors were provided by the United States Army and the Billy Weiss American Legion Post 527. The service can be viewed on the "Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC" Facebook page or on Danny's tribute page. Due to the current pandemic, a public memorial honoring Danny's life will be held at a later date.
.