Rebecca Ahlswede
Brussels - On May 11, 2020 Rebecca Ahlswede passed away with her family by her side. She was born on October 1,1930 to Roy and Esther (Vetter) Claflin in the town of Gardner. She was a direct descendant of Increase Claflin. Becky attended Stevenson Pier Grade School and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School. On September 10,1949 she married Marvin Ahlswede at Salem Lutheran Church in Nasewaupee. He preceded her in death on March 12th, 2010.
Becky and Marvin worked on their dairy farm for the majority of their lives and she was a stay at home Mom, who raised 6 children and did the chores while her husband worked at the shipyard. She loved to cook and try new recipes. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Becky touched the hearts of many through social activities and was always there to say hello. She was always known to look her best. Every Sunday she loved to cheer on the Packers. Becky was strong in her faith of God. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Survivors include 6 children: Dawn (Dave) Byrd, South Carolina; Vicki (Dennis) Roig, Sturgeon Bay; Faye (John) French, Michigan; Briane (Roxanne) Ahlswede California; Bruce (Michelle) Ahlswede, Texas; Barry (Olga Garza) Ahlswede, Little Sturgeon; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren; a sister, Diane (Peter)Beyer; and sister-in-law, Janet Claflin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters: Aaron (Mary) Claflin, Betty (Allan) Madoche, Keith Claflin, Joan (Art) Pagels and nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held, with burial to follow at Stevenson Cemetery, Little Sturgeon. Forbes Funeral Home of Sturgeon Bay is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Becky's name to Salem Lutheran Church for the handicap fund.
Special thank you for the loving care provided by Laurie L., and Patti and Katie Ahlswede.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 11 to May 16, 2020