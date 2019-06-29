|
|
Reta Mae (Olson) Schmidt
Sturgeon Bay - Beloved mother of Mary Ann Schmidt (Keiji Takeichi) passed peacefully on June 16, 2019 at her home in Sturgeon Bay, overlooking the Japanese Gardens.
Daughter of Vernon E. and Gertrude (Johnson) Olson (Olson's Beer Depot and V. E. Olson Excavating Company), Reta was born in Sturgeon Bay on October 15, 1933. Reta, 1951 Prom Queen, graduated from Sturgeon Bay High in 1952 and went on to earn her teaching degree from Oshkosh State College. As an elementary teacher in Neenah, Wisconsin, Pompano Beach, Florida, and Sturgeon Bay Sunrise School, Reta touched countless young minds and hearts during her thirty-six years of service.
Reta loved animals, traveling around the world, Tony Bennett, music and dancing, Saturday mornings at the Farmers' Market, lunch at the Red Room, happy hour at The Lodge, shopping, Wheel of Fortune and the Golden Girls, but most of all, entertaining family and friends at her garage parties.
Reta is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward G. Olson. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, her nephews, Chris and Chuck Olson of Sturgeon Bay and Ed Olson of Fairbault, Minnesota, the Johnson family and many family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on July 5, 2019 at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church (323 South 5th Avenue) with Reverend Reeder Herrick officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of services at the church on Friday. Inurnment will follow at Bayside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crossroads at Big Creek appreciated. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations in charge of arrangements.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 29, 2019