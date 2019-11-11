|
Rhea Gaynelle Sikes
Rhea Gaynelle Sikes departed this Earthly life on November 5, 2019
Rhea is survived by her niece, Gale Sikes of San Francisco, CA; nephews, Tom Sikes (wife, Eva Yoder and sons, Ian & Lee) of Big Island, VA and Nathan Sikes (wife, Donna, children, Jonathan, Alex, Rebekah, grandchildren, Nora & Callie) of Summerfield, NC, Stephen Sikes (wife, Heather and children, Riley, Grace, and Ben) of Juneau, Alaska, and Eric Sikes (wife, Anne Pfauth) of Santa Fe, NM; and her step-mother, Mary Ann Sikes of Greensboro, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. T.E. Sikes (Clio); brothers, Dr. T. Edgar Sikes, Jr. (wife, Betty Gale) of Greensboro, NC and Lyndon Ogburn Sikes (wife, Beverly) of Anchorage, Alaska.
The family would like to thank Rhea's special friends, Betty & Leon Shellswick, Mary & Bill Bassett, and Eileen Cornell of Washington Island; as well as the members of Rhea's "Wrap-around Group" that provided additional in-home care - enabling her to remain in her home before residing in Hearthside Cordial Care in Sister Bay. A special thanks goes to Martha Coventry and the Staff of Hearthside Cordial Care for their excellent, outstanding care, kindness, and compassion, during the last four years of Rhea's life.
A Memorial Service, for Rhea, will be held in the Summer of 2020 on Washington Island. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Washington Island Rescue Squad, the Washington Island Community Health Program (WICHIP), or the Washington Island Music Festival.
To read Rhea's full obituary and leave expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Rhea, please visit her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 16, 2019