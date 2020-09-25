1/1
Rheta Mae (Guth) Ewaskowitz
Rheta Mae (Guth) Ewaskowitz

It is with a heavy heart to share the news of the passing of Rheta Mae (Guth) Ewaskowitz, 86, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Although her illness was long, she died peacefully in her sleep

She leaves behind her loving sister Joanne (O'Dell) and husband Bill, daughter Anna (Friesen) and husband Paul, son Mike, daughter Linda (Bromberek), son Joe and wife Beth, and son Carl and partner Patrice. She also leaves behind two wonderful grandchildren, Brian and Sean, many nieces and nephews, and numerous close friends. Preceded her in death are her husband of 48 years, Jerome Mark Ewaskowitz, and brother Robert "Bob" Guth.

Born and raised in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of Agnes and Roy Guth. While she lived in Milwaukee most of her life, she always considered Sturgeon Bay her home, and made a point of going back every year to visit friends, most who knew her as "Pete", and to attend family reunions.

Rheta was a devoted wife and mother and dedicated her life to raising her family. She enjoyed sharing her life with her children, and her friends. When all her children were old enough to be in school, she became the check-out supervisor at the local K-Mart; a job she enjoyed for many years. She loved to cook, read, play bingo, and shopping for bargains. She was a wonderful mother who taught her kids the values all of us have used to become a success in our adult lives.

The Celebration of Life ceremony will be a private family event.




Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 21, 2020
Words can not express how sad I was to hear of your Mom's passing, she was a very special person to me, it's hard to believe we go back 48 years. I will always cherish my memories of her and remember that beautiful smile My deepest condolences go out to all the family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love Danielle
Danielle Green
Family
September 21, 2020
This news is so sad. My heart and condolences go out to her family and friends that love her so deeply.
I will always remember her as a
warm, tender hearted, fun spirited, generous woman that made the best shrimp salad I’ve ever had! She was a true delight!
I’m so blessed to have had her in my life for a time and will always love her❤
Debby
Debby Peters
September 20, 2020
My co worker and dear friend for many years. I will miss the time we spent together, shopping, lunches, fairs and talking , sharing our lives. You are in my prayers.
Patricia Mueller
Friend
September 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. David McNamer and Barbara Beland will always remember you. I was grateful to care for Rheta before she went to the Lord house.
Barbara Beland
Friend
September 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary BARANOWSKI
Friend
September 19, 2020
My favorite pic of Rheta!! This obituary tells her story so perfect. She had a beautiful soul and I’m so happy I got a chance to have a relationship with her. I considered her a great friend and family. Miss you always
Cassandra Astemborski
Friend
