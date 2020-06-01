Richard James Ostrowski
Egg Harbor - Richard J. Ostrowski, 68, of Egg Harbor, passed away suddenly during surgery Friday, May 29, 2020.
He was born May 26, 1952 in Stevens Point the son of the late Bernard and Joan (Czerniak) Ostrowski. Richard graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1970 before pursuing his degree in Natural Resources at UW Stevens Point graduating in 1974. On June 14, 1980, he married Mary Jo Klein at St. Mary's Catholic Church in DePere. Richard worked as head maintenance and ranger for Peninsula State Park and ranger and park manager at Whitefish Dunes State Park. He also was in charge of DNR firearms registration and was an armorer.
He was a member of Stella Maris Parish, Egg Harbor site and parish council. Richard was a member of St. Vincent DePaul and a hunter safety instructor in Northern Door. He enjoyed the outdoors all his life and everything that went with it, hunting, fishing, gardening and even talking to his tomatoes (it really worked). Richard was a lifelong Packers and Cubs fan. He enjoyed being a loving Papa to Sophia.
Surviving family include his loving wife, Mary Jo; dear daughters, Krystal (Scott) Thorn of Sturgeon Bay (and their daughter, Sophia), Kate (Tyson) Biwer of Las Vegas, NV; his grand puppies; and eight siblings, Edward (Jolene) Ostrowski of Wisconsin Rapids, Susan (Mark) Motylinski of Holmen, WI, David (Laurie) Ostrowski of Superior, Mary Lou (Jerry) Pasto of Salmon, Idaho, Michael (Gina) Ostrowski of Eau Claire, Diane Ostrowski of Cadot, WI, Sandy (David) Mancl of DePere, and Nancy (Steve) Schinderle of LaVeen, AZ; many dear nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Bernard and Joan Ostrowski and an infant sister; brother-in-law, Robert Etter Jr.; nephews, Brian Landgraf and Ben Motylinski; and father-in-law, Joseph Klein.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Tom Farrell of Stella Maris Parishes officiating. Please feel free to join us virtually on Saturday through Zoom Meetings at https://zoom.us/join (Meeting ID: 874-220-7796; Password: HFH2001).
Donations may be made in Richard's name to Samaritan Purse and St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 6, 2020.