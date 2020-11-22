Rita Mary Stahl
Sister Bay - Rita Mary Stahl, 80, of Sister Bay, awoke in the arms of the Lord, early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020.
She was born July 29, 1940 in West Bend, the daughter of Roland and Magdalene "Della" Weber. Rita grew up attending Holy Angels Parish in West Bend. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1958 and went on to study nursing at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. Rita worked as a nurse at St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago with her best friend, Delphine Benkowski, and loved the years she was there, caring for the children. She moved to a position at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee. Through nursing friend, Jean Stahl, Rita was introduced to Jean's brother-in-law, Harvey Stahl, from Door County, and they were united in marriage on November 16, 1963.
She worked at Scandia Village in the early 1980s and helped care for the (nursing home) residents there for several years. Over the years, Rita also cooked at The Clearing in Ellison Bay and baked at Wagon Trail Resort at Rowleys Bay. She was a longtime member of St. Rosalia Parish in Sister Bay (now Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site) where she helped plan and was a part of bible study groups over the years. Earlier in the life, Rita and Harvey enjoyed square dancing together in Carlsville and bowling in league at The Bowl in Sister Bay. She was a former Brownie troop and 4-H club leader and had a love for horses. Rita was a proud Red Hatter. She was a very creative and crafty person who enjoyed sewing and quilting and being a member of a local quilting guild. Coming from a family of "card sharks," Rita was an avid card player with Canasta, rummy, and farkle being some of her favorites. She was always having fun.
Rita will be missed by her husband, Harvey, with whom she was blessed with over 57 years of marriage; Ruth Stahl of Peachtree City, GA, Valerie (David) Edwards of Oxford, WI, and Brian (Marcy) Stahl of Wausau; and particularly friends: Delphine, Judy, Oscar, and Ellie as well as many others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert (Joyce) Weber; three brothers-in-law, Ervin (Lois) Stahl, Joseph (Patricia) Stahl, and David (Jean) Stahl.
In consideration of the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date-to be announced.
Memorials may be given in her honor for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Heifer International.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Door County Cancer Center and Unity Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided."
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the Stahl family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Rita may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
