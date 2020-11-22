1/1
Rita Mary Stahl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Mary Stahl

Sister Bay - Rita Mary Stahl, 80, of Sister Bay, awoke in the arms of the Lord, early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020.

She was born July 29, 1940 in West Bend, the daughter of Roland and Magdalene "Della" Weber. Rita grew up attending Holy Angels Parish in West Bend. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1958 and went on to study nursing at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. Rita worked as a nurse at St. Vincent's Orphanage in Chicago with her best friend, Delphine Benkowski, and loved the years she was there, caring for the children. She moved to a position at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee. Through nursing friend, Jean Stahl, Rita was introduced to Jean's brother-in-law, Harvey Stahl, from Door County, and they were united in marriage on November 16, 1963.

She worked at Scandia Village in the early 1980s and helped care for the (nursing home) residents there for several years. Over the years, Rita also cooked at The Clearing in Ellison Bay and baked at Wagon Trail Resort at Rowleys Bay. She was a longtime member of St. Rosalia Parish in Sister Bay (now Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site) where she helped plan and was a part of bible study groups over the years. Earlier in the life, Rita and Harvey enjoyed square dancing together in Carlsville and bowling in league at The Bowl in Sister Bay. She was a former Brownie troop and 4-H club leader and had a love for horses. Rita was a proud Red Hatter. She was a very creative and crafty person who enjoyed sewing and quilting and being a member of a local quilting guild. Coming from a family of "card sharks," Rita was an avid card player with Canasta, rummy, and farkle being some of her favorites. She was always having fun.

Rita will be missed by her husband, Harvey, with whom she was blessed with over 57 years of marriage; Ruth Stahl of Peachtree City, GA, Valerie (David) Edwards of Oxford, WI, and Brian (Marcy) Stahl of Wausau; and particularly friends: Delphine, Judy, Oscar, and Ellie as well as many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert (Joyce) Weber; three brothers-in-law, Ervin (Lois) Stahl, Joseph (Patricia) Stahl, and David (Jean) Stahl.

In consideration of the current pandemic, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service may be held at a later date-to be announced.

Memorials may be given in her honor for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Heifer International.

"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Door County Cancer Center and Unity Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided."

Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay is assisting the Stahl family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Rita may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved