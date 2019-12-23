|
Robert C. Frea
Grafton - Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church, W76 N627 Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg at 12:00pm (Noon) for Robert "Bob" C. Frea of Grafton who died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 84 years from natural causes surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:30am until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Redeemer Memorial Fund or Heartland Hospice appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Bob was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin on September 16, 1935, the son of the late Gregory and Ida (nee Adler) Frea. He graduated from Sevastopol High School. Bob married Shirley Struck on June 22, 1963 in Forestville, Wisconsin.
Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley, children, Vonda and Darin (Laura) Frea, and sister-in-law LuAnn (Ebie) Fofana. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Donald and sisters, Delores Edwards and Jean Porzadny.
