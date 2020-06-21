Robert "Bob" C. Mistlebauer
Madison - Robert "Bob" C. Mistlebauer, age 87, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on April 24, 1933 in Sturgeon Bay to Carl J. and Ida T. (Miller) Mistlebauer. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School, Class of 1952. During high school, Bob worked in three different shipyards as well.
Bob went on to have a career in the military. He spent four years aboard the DE USS Tweedy, 15 years as a Military Technical Manual Writer in California, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Bob was 20 years in the Wisconsin National Guard as a Vehicle Maintenance Technician also. He retired from the military and the civil service in 1991. In culmination of high esteemed military career, Bob said that his honor flight in September of 2014 was "the greatest".
In addition, Bob also volunteered 13 years with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Wisconsin Rosemaling Association, and a life member of the Red Arrow Old Timer's Association. Bob enjoyed dancing to old time music, rosemaling, reading, building furniture, golfing, and bowling.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years Avery (Bevry); son Shaun (Jonelle); daughter-in-law Kris Mistlebauer; grandchildren Craig (Whitney) Mistlebauer, Stacy (Josh) Pauley, Robert J. (Angel) Mistlebauer, Merriam Mistlebauer, Austin Rezantes-Mistlebauer, and James Rezantes-Mistlebauer; and great-grandchildren Zuri Lockhart, Ami Mistlebauer, Charles Mistlebauer, and Vivienne Mistlebauer. He is further survived by his sister Kathleen (Lawrence) Hartl, sister-in-law Kay Mistlebauer, brother-in-law Dean (Bev) Johnson, aunts Janet Peterson and Emilie Miller, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his son Scott Mistlebauer, brother Karl Mistlebauer, and brother-in-law Sygurd Bevry.
Friends and family will gather at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Hwy BB, Madison, WI 53718 to bring Bob to his final place of rest with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to AgraceHospiceCare in Bob's memory are appreciated. (https://www.agrace.org/donate/).
The family would like to thank all those that shared their love, compassion, care, and smiles with Bob during his journey.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 E. Washington Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-6666
Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 21 to Jun. 27, 2020.