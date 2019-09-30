|
|
Robert E. Kaufman
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Robert E. Kaufman, age 84, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, passed away Friday morning, September 27, 2019 at Shady Lane Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Bob was born December 20, 1934 in Manitowoc, son of the late Leonard J. and Eleanor (Steinbach) Kaufman. Bob attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1953. He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1957 with a degree in business and industrial engineering. Bob married Amy Ann Holschbach on May 17, 1958 at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and together they moved to Anchorage, Alaska where he served as a Captain in the United States Army and National Guard. He worked for several years at Eli Lilly, Inc. in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bob started working with his father at Kaufman Mfg. Co. in 1962, and became president in 1970, serving as president until recently, and remaining at the company until his death. He was a long-standing board member of Associated Bank, President of the Board of the Manitowoc-Two Rivers YMCA, as well as a member of the Board of Directors for Holy Family Hospital. Bob was also a past member of the local Elks and Lions Clubs.
Since childhood, Bob sailed with his family in Door County and loved the area, returning there every summer for most of his life, and enjoying a condo in Fish Creek year round for the last 35 years. Sailing and boating were his passion, and the time he spent on the water was his greatest joy. He loved fishing and walking on the beach, and liked to be anywhere near water. Bob was a wonderful father, grandfather and husband, and shared his love for his boats and all things nautical with countless outings and family vacations throughout his life.
He loved his annual trips to the University of Notre Dame to watch his Fighting Irish play football, and to visit the campus that he and his four children and son-in-law attended. Bob was dedicated to his business, bringing success to Kaufman Mfg. Co. for almost 50 years as president. For his contributions to the Manitowoc business community, he was given a Key to the City on the occasion of the company's 75th anniversary.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Amy Kaufman, Manitowoc; four children: Charles Kaufman, Manitowoc, Thomas Kaufman, Pflugerville, Texas, Lisa Kaufman (Scott Ferguson), Verona, Wisconsin, and Mary-Frances (Bryan) Conway, Hoffman Estates, Illinois; five grandchildren: Emma Ferguson, Maggie Ferguson, John Ferguson, Matthew Conway, and David Conway; two sisters: Janet Breuer, Manitowoc, and Kathryn Henkes, Racine; and one sister-in-law: Millie Kaufman, St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Richard Kaufman.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain and Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Robert will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc with full military honors being accorded by the VFW Otto Oas Post #659.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street,Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Door County Land Trust at www.DoorCountyLandTrust.org
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Door County Advocate from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, 2019