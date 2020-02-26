|
|
Robert F. Schoof
Waterford - Schoof, Robert F. age 92, of Waterford, passed peacefully at home with loving family at his side on February 23, 2020. Robert was born in Milwaukee March 30, 1927 to Robert R. and Pauline (nee. Perillon) Schoof. He spent his early life in Milwaukee where he had graduated Rufus King High School. He received his Bachelor of Science Engineering degree in 1950 from UW Madison, and master's degree in Engineering in 1957. Robert was also a part time resident of Baily Harbor for 92 years. Robert was a Registered Professional Engineer for the State of Wisconsin from 1958 to 1996 at retirement and a registered Certified Safety Professional from 1970 to 1996 at retirement. He was an instructor of engineering at West Allis Vocational School from 1958 to 1967. He worked in the Safety Engineering Capacity from 1957 to 1969 at Allis Chalmers and A.O. Smith. He was a professional Safety Engineer and director of Safety and Security for Joseph Schlitz Brewery from 1969 to 1982. He was the President of Washington Caldwell School Board from 1972 to 1995. He married Clara Anna Polivka in November of 1952 who had preceded him in death. The couple raised four children. Robert was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend, WI and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his Door County Cottage and spending time with his loving family.
Survived by four children, Fred (Suzanne), Linda (Tom) Konitzer Jr., Richard "Dick" (Michelle) and Roger (Kathy) Schoof; grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Joshua, Jon, Tiffany, Brianna and Kadie; two step-grandchildren Nichole and Tanya, Fifteen great grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren, one sister, Marion Bezold, along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Further survived by loving nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. Thank You to Niece Tamara and Nephew Gary.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Clara, brother Walter, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening February 27, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, S89W22970 Maple Avenue, Big Bend, WI 53103 from 4:00-6:00 PM. Visitation will ALSO be held Friday morning, February 28, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM in CHURCH with services beginning at 10:30 AM on Friday with burial at Caldwell Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church or Door County Land Trust or .
Family wishes to express gratitude to Elizabeth and her care team of Tasha, Mai, Maria, Jerry and Jen for the love they have show to Robert.
Mealy Funeral Home
Waterford, Wisconsin
262-534-2233
www.mealyfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020