Robert Guy Schutt
Jacksonport - Robert Guy Schutt, 83, of Jacksonport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village in Sister Bay.
He was born October 26, 1936 in Milwaukee, son of the late George Abram and Aline (Ziebell) Schutt. Bob graduated from Milwaukee University School with the class of 1954 before attending Babson University and the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, where he obtained his bachelor's degree in business. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1961. On October 7, 1961, Bob was united in marriage with Patricia Voeglie at Bay Shore Lutheran Church in Whitefish Bay. He started his professional career as a broker at Thomson & McKinnon, then worked for Port Washington State Bank. After moving to Door County, Bob worked as a commercial fisherman for Hickey Brothers in Baileys Harbor, a welder for Bay Shipbuilding, and spending time in the woods working for Dave's Tree Service. He was a man who enjoyed reading and history, especially the Civil War, as well as spending time outdoors and was an avid bike rider in his favorite place, Jacksonport.
Bob will be missed by his wife of 58 years, Pat; children, Meg (Kevin) Kinney, Heather (Eric) Schultz, and Guy Schutt; granddaughters, Erin and Ella Kinney and Maya Analise Schutt; sister-in-law, Susan (Dennis) Templar; and faithful kitty, Tigger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Aline Schutt.
In honor of Bob's wishes, no formal services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Jacksonport at a later date. Memorials can be made in his name to the Door County Humane Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Sister Bay, Wisconsin are assisting the Schutt family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Bob may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019