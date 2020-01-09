|
Robert H. Mueller
Town of Egg Harbor - Robert Herman Mueller, 74, of the Town of Egg Harbor, passed away Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
He was born August 28, 1945 in Sturgeon Bay, the son of Herbert Theodore Mueller and Catherine Theresa (Schoblocher) Mueller. Bob attended Fairview Grade School and graduated from Sevastopol High School with the class of 1963. He went on to study autobody repair at Milwaukee Technical Institute. After school, he went to work for Hall Chevrolet in Milwaukee, before enlisting to serve his country with the United States Army in 1967. He served as a Medical Corpsman First Aid Attendant and was awarded the Expert Badge (Rifle) prior to his honorable discharge. Bob returned to work Hall Chevrolet for a short time, before returning home to Door County to open Mueller Brothers Standard Service with his brother, Herbert in Egg Harbor in 1968. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane LeMere on April 28, 1973 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Egg Harbor (now Stella Maris Parish-Egg Harbor site) where they remained lifelong members. Together, Bob and Mary co-owned the gas and service station with Herb until (Herb's) retirement in 2001, at which time the name was changed to Mueller's Mini Mart. This year was approaching 52 years of being in business and service to the Egg Harbor community.
Bob served as Supervisor for the Town of Egg Harbor for two terms from 1999 until 2001 and from 2007 until 2015. He served on the Egg Harbor Fire Department from 1968 until 2005 (as Chief from 1974 until 2005). Bob started the first responders in 1971 and also helped start the classes for using the jaws of life. He had passion for restoring cars (two Chevelles from '66 and '67, a '62 Nova, and a '79 Corvette). Bob enjoyed deer hunting with family, and fishing earlier in life. He also liked gardening, but more often than not, he could be found working in the shop. Bob had accumulated quite a collection of steins and hats from over the years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary, with whom he was blessed with nearly 47 years of marriage; daughter and son, Lisa (Greg) Hartl and Bobby (Jackie) Mueller of Egg Harbor, grandsons, Jacob Hartl and Bobby "Bub" Mueller; brother, Norbert (Jean) Mueller of Sturgeon Bay, siblings-in-law, Jerry LeMere of Green Bay, James (Cindy) LeMere of Elgin, IL, Allen (Vickie) Miller of Sturgeon Bay, and Charlene Mueller of West Jacksonport; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Samantha Hartl; brother, Herbert Mueller; sister-in-law, Donne Miller; great-niece and great-nephews, Talhia Heroux, Shane Mueller, and Bo Johnson; and other relatives.
Bob's life was honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Egg Harbor site with Father Robert Stegmann as celebrant. He was laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery with military honors by the United States Army and the Weber-Tess AMVETS Post 51.
Visitation for family and friends was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with a parish wake service concluding the evening at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the Egg Harbor First Responders, and the staffs of Door County Emergency Services and Eagle III for their care and efforts, the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the care they provided these past couple weeks, and also to the Huehns family and staff at Huehns Funeral Home for their care and assistance."
Expression of sympathy, memories, and photos of Robert may be shared with his family through his tribute page at
Published in Door County Advocate from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, 2020