Robert "Bob" Haines
Sturgeon Bay - Robert (Bob) C. Haines, age 75, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sturgeon Bay December 6, 1943 to Robert Harold Haines and Marcella Mathilda (Larson) Haines. Robert graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1962. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1962-1966. He attended Milwaukee Area Technical College where he became a journeyman electrician.
On September 6, 1969, Robert was united in marriage to Jean M. Draves at St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay. They had one loving daughter, Stacy Lynn.
Robert began his career as an electrician in various nuclear plants and at Proctor & Gamble prior to joining the Sturgeon Bay Utilities, where he retired in 2000. He also co-owned Haines Convenience Store with his brother, Richard.
Robert was an active member of Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, where his faith was very important to him. He served on church council and various committees throughout the years. Robert was a member of the Sturgeon Bay Jaycees, Henry S. Baird Masonic Lodge, Valley of Green Bay, and Beja Shriners. He was also a member of the Door County Maritime Museum and Green Bay Botanical Gardens. Bob had an infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. Bob enjoyed traveling with his family, was an avid reader, and liked classic cars. Many times, Bob could be found reading a book, reading 3 newspapers and watching t.v. all at the same time and know every intricate detail of each.
Bob took great pride in his family whom he loved immensely. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 50 years, Jean, daughter and "son"-in-law Stacy (Steven) Apfel of Hobart, WI, and very special grand dog Finn. He is further survived by sister-in-law Sharon Haines of Sturgeon Bay; brother-in-law and sister in-law David and Judy Dahms of Sturgeon Bay; brother-in-law John Draves of Green Bay; nephew Scott (Rebecca) Haines and their family, Braeden, Alyssa (Kevin) Perry, Trent and Aubrey Perry; nieces, Holly (Paul) Tlachac and their family Taylor, Sydney, and Nicole; Amy (Brian) Schwiderski, and Kelly (Rob) Schartner and their family Brianna and Haddie; aunt Janet (Haines) Mickelson all of Sturgeon Bay; cousins and other dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Clarence and Emma (Larson) Haines and Eli and Helga "Besta" Larson; parents-in-law Roland and Viola Draves, brother Richard Haines and special friends Bill and Phil.
A funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay with his son-in-law Pastor Steven Apfel officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Hainesville Cemetery. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Robert's memory to Bay View Lutheran Church-Property Committee at 340 W. Maple Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 or Unity Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kelton Reitz at Door County Medical Center, Bob's home care giver Kirsten and his team at Unity Hospice (Justin, Kang, Jodi and Nancy) for their compassionate care.
