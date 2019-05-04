|
Robert L. Martin, 88, passed away at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus, on Friday, April 26, 2019.
Mr. Martin had been employed by Racine Steel for over 40 years. He enjoyed, his daily reading of the Bible, watching old time-westerns, and being with his family. Mr. Martin was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant.
Surviving are his children, Robert L. Martin of Sturtevant, Alma (Duce) Weborg, of Door County; two grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Mary "Katie" Martin.
His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, May 2nd at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Rogers officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin- Eye Clinic for .
Published in Door County Advocate on May 4, 2019