Services
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Blish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Blish Obituary
Robert R. Blish

Green Bay - Robert R. Blish, 59 years, of Green Bay, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Jack and Engrid Meng Unity Hospice in De Pere after a truly courageous battle with cancer.

He was born March 9, 1960 in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Gary and Gisela (Hollinger) Blish. Bob graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1978. He was active in sports, especially swimming during his high school years. Bob loved his family, enjoyed his dogs, Reggie and Mobie, to the end. Bob had been employed at Festival Foods as bakery manager, Neal Mast Greenhouses as their regional manager, and most recently Kwik Trip in Green Bay until his illness forced his retirement.

Bob never stopped living. He opened himself up to this fight and took it head on, and freely trusted his caregivers and friends for help, who he appreciated very much. He had a deep appreciation for the comfort of Christ's love shared by his Pastor, Rev. Leon Ehlert and his counsel throughout this past year.

Bob was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector, and animal lover.

Surviving family are his niece, Jennifer Nesbitt; nephew, Ryan Nesbitt; two stepchildren, Alli Williams and Michael Williams, (and their mother, Kori Perry); his dear friends, Tom and Carolyn Guth of Sturgeon Bay.

Preceding Robert in death were his parents; sister, Rosie Nesbitt; and nephew, Justin Nesbitt.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Leon Ehlert officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Sturgeon Bay.

Friends may call at Huehns Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to Door County Humane Society or for cancer research.

"Thanks to everyone who opened their hearts to me, my friends, Tom and Carolyn Guth, old friends and classmates, the healthcare workers during my treatments, and the folks at Unity for their guidance on this journey. I have fought the good fight, finished my course, I have kept the faith".

Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Robert may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -