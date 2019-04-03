Resources
Madison - Rob Loomis passed away suddenly from heart failure on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Madison, WI. He is survived by wife Lauren, son Daniel Burnstine (Meghan), grandson Caleb, daughters Brady and Morgan Loomis, sister Pam Broch, nieces and nephews and so many friends.

His parents Patricia and Bob Loomis lived in Door for 60 years, 30 of those in Baileys Harbor.

A Memorial Celebration is planned this summer in Madison.

Instead of flowers to the family, please make a donation to your local food pantry.
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 3, 2019
