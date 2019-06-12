|
Robert Stanley Samuelson
Puryear, TN - Robert Stanley Samuelson, 79, of Puryear, Tennessee, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019 at the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, TN.
He was born March 6, 1940 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Stanley Gordon and Grace Dorothy (Keith) Samuelson and was raised at Samuelson's in Sturgeon Bay. After graduating from high school, Bob enlisted into the United States Coast Guard and served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the Coast Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in 1980, after honorably serving his country for 34 years. Bob was united in marriage with Annie-Laurie Thomas on November 26, 1958 at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church. The two were blessed with 60 years of marriage. Bob was a busy, active, and nice man who will be missed by many.
Bob's memory lives on in the hearts of his loving wife, Annie-Laurie; daughter, Julie-Ann Samuelson; grandsons, Robert C. (Jennifer) Samuelson, Knowles (Maegan) Samuelson, Thomas (Samantha) Curlings, and Austin (Emily) Curlings; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Barrette; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Grace Samuelson; brother, Keith Samuelson; sister, Mary Elonich; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Barrette and Francis Thomas; and sisters-in-law, Martha Bergmeier and Charolette Grosskrueger.
Bob's life will be honored with a funeral service on Friday, June 14, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Shiloh Moravian Church. Military honors will follow the funeral service. He will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Huehns Funeral Home has been entrusted with caring for the Samuelson family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Bob may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate on June 12, 2019