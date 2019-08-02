|
Roger J. Bochek
Sturgeon Bay - Roger Joseph Bochek, 89, passed away on Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility.
He was born December 17, 1929 at home on the farm, in the Town of Sevastopol, the son of Rudolph Joseph and Anna (Arbter) Bochek. On August 23, 1952, he and Josephine Annette Duncan were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Egg Harbor. Together, they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Josephine preceded him in death on November 26, 2018.
Roger never left farming for very long. He worked for A.O. Smith in Milwaukee until his retirement. Roger purchased the farm from his father while working at A.O. Smith, commuting weekends. He received his engineering certification at MSOE while working for A.O. Smith. He was a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers.
He was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Roger was active with NEWPA (Valmy Thresheree) and it was an important part of his and Josie's life. They also enjoyed many years of travel with their fifth wheel after retiring. Above all, Roger was a wonderful father with a twinkle in his eye and a sassy comeback.
Roger will be missed by his children, Roger F. Bochek, Rodney (Sue) Bochek, Joanne (Paul) Surfus, Rick (Beverly Knutson) Bochek, Regan (Gwen) Bochek, and Rudy (fiancé, Kris Eisenbraun Mehling) Bochek; grandchildren, Patrick (Amanda) Surfus, JoEllen (Chris) Donovan, Jessica (Jr.) Waldschmidt, Renee (friend, Will) Holland, Jason (Cynthia) Bochek, Robyn Bochek, Joey Bochek, and Zack Bochek; two step-grandchildren, Morgan (Kristi) Rice and Lauren (Justin) Daoust; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters, LaVerne Robbins and Beverly Preston; and sister-in-law, Marj (Brad) Fleming Lildern Ireland; also numerous nieces and nephews who were very dear to him.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Josephine; sister, Vivian Haen; brother, Roland Bochek; and sister-in-law, Bess Dehne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Institute with Fr. Bob Stegmann officiating. Roger will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on August 9, 2019, Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Huehns Funeral Home is assisting the family will arrangements. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Roger may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019