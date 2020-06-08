Roland Walter Honold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland Walter Honold

Sturgeon Bay - Roland Walter Honold passed away peacefully at Sturgeon Bay Health Services on Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was born at home in Baileys Harbor on November 27, 1939 to George and Charlotte (Eckert) Honold, graduated from Gibraltar High School, and married Joan Anschutz in October 1964.

"Rollie," as everyone knew him, was a 21-year member of the Army Reserve and worked for over 40 years for the Sturgeon Bay Utilities. He was an active member of Girls Little League. He also built a successful firewood business in Carlsville. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting, eating out, socializing at taverns, and complaining about the Green Bay Packers. (One of his final requests was, "Make sure the TV works in my crypt!") A devoted dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa, he enjoyed spending time with his extended family.

Roland will be missed by his son, Randall (Sydney Sidwell) of Chicago, IL; and daughter, Renee of Reno, NV; two granddaughters, Greta (Honold) Qaiyum and Lucy Honold; great-grandchildren, Julius, Cora, and Amina; and brother, George (Ruth) Honold, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan; and sisters, Jeanette Honold, Helen (Russell) Kalms, Lorraine (Ralph) Klansky, and Diane (John) Whitford.

"On behalf of the Honold family we want to thank Huehns Funeral Home, Dad's at-home personal health care workers, the staff at Sturgeon Bay Health Services, neighbors, friends, and family."

Due to these unprecedented times and for everyone's safety, a private service is scheduled with entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in the Town of Scott.

Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Honold family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Roland may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Door County Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved