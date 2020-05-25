Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Ronald O. Bastian

Ronald O. Bastian Obituary
Ronald O. Bastian

Colgate - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Loving husband of Marsha (nee Peterson) for 45 years. Loving father of Kevin (Sarah) and Brian Bastian. Proud grandpa of Jackson and Jenna. Dear brother of Robert (Wendy) Bastian. Further survived by his best friend and companion Molly, other relatives and friends. Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the MACC Fund appreciated.

SCHMIDT & BARTELT Funeral and Cremation Services Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

262-251-3630
Published in Door County Advocate from May 25 to May 30, 2020
