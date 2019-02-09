|
Ronald Rogers
Sturgeon Bay - Ronald Rogers, 80, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital on January 30, 2019. He was born in Chicago. In 1962 he married the love of his life, Gloria Louise Klimek, and together they raised two daughters, Angela and Beth.
Ron taught school in both public and parochial schools for over 40 years, impacting the lives of hundreds of children. He and Gloria retired to Sturgeon Bay in June, 2000 and enjoyed traveling and dining at fine restaurants. He loved spending time with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife and daughters, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one sister. Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother.
A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Ronald's name can be made to Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
Ron's family would like to thank Dr. Reitz for his excellent care, and the staff at St. Vincent hospital for their care and compassion. A special thank you goes to Paul Penovich for all his help with things Ron could no longer do.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 9, 2019