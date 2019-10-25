Services
Brussels - Rosemary Atkinson, 54, of Brussels passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born December 4, 1965, in Two Rivers to Joseph and Colleen (Sharpe) Moravec. On June 23, 1993, she married James Atkinson in Appleton.

Rosemary was a bookkeeper at Econo-Foods. She was a member of Precious Moments Clubs, a couple of bowling Leagues, one with her son Dustin, and she enjoyed craft shows. Rosemary loved to bake and watch dramas on T.V. She enjoyed life, had a contagious laugh and a great smile.

Survivors include her husband, son Dustin Atkinson, Brussels; a daughter Kristy Mae Atkinson, Carlsville; three grandchildren, Cadence, Bently and Alexys; three brothers, Joseph Moravec, Stevens Point; Michael (special friend Carol) Moravec, Spokane, WA; Charles (Bobbie) Moravec, Sturgeon Bay; five sisters, Mary (James) Dietzler, Appleton; Deborah (Paul) LeFevre, Sturgeon Bay; Catherine Hoffman, Palm Dale, CA: Dorothy Moravec, Cary, N.C.; Sue Moravec (special friend, Victor) Holtz, Lancaster, CA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, aunts, many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers-in-law; aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, with Pastor Simon Young officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and then from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday prior to the services. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Door County Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019
