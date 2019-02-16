Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Sturgeon Bay - Roy Raynier, 64, of Sturgeon Bay, departed this life peacefully in his sleep on February 7, 2019 at home.

Roy was born on December 26, 1954 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Robert and Dorothy (Hartl) Raynier. He was a science teacher at Sevastopol High School in Institute for over 28 years until his retirement in 2015.

He is survived by his wife Elaine and sisters: Sharon (Roy) Ash, Pat Raynier, LuAnn (Steve) Strege and Marlene (Tim) Gauthier. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and extended family. Roy is preceded in death by a brother, Robert Jr. and a step-son, Casey Weldon. He also leaves behind several of his beloved four legged creatures.

At Roy's request there will be no services. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Door County Humane Society.
Published in Door County Advocate on Feb. 16, 2019
