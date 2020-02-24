Services
Resources
Ruby Eva (Jonas) Graf

Ruby Eva (Jonas) Graf

Sturgeon Bay - Ruby E. Graf, age 96, passed away on Wednesday February 19th in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Born May 23, 1923, in West Jacksonport, WI, daughter of Fredrick Karl and Esther Emily (Honold) Jonas, Ruby attended Farview Grade School and Sevastopol High School, and later attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College-Sturgeon Bay.

Ruby married Walter J. Graf on September 20, 1941, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Baileys Harbor, WI. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1992. She and her husband farmed in West Jacksonport and operated a cattle trucking business. Ruby was also employed at Kangaroo Lake Lodge and Cottages for many years. After retiring from farming in 1984, they moved to Sturgeon Bay.

Through the years, Ruby enjoyed making patchwork quilts, knitting, crocheting, making jewelry trees, baking, gardening, playing cards, dancing, rosemaling and oil painting artwork. Ruby was a member of West Jacksonport Homemaker's Club for 40 years, and a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid.

Survivors include daughters Yvonne Hipskind, San Francisco, CA, and Janice Washburn, The Villages, FL; sons Dale (Wendy), Fish Creek, WI; Don, Polson, MT; Wesley, Fairbanks, AK, and Randy (Katie), Sturgeon Bay, WI; brother Glenn (Mary) Jonas, Cedarburg, WI; grandchildren Terry (Sara) Daubner, Alyssa (Brent) Rozmenoski and Tammee Graf; great-grandchildren Jasmyn Somarsingh, Aleksandar Rozmenoski, and Caleb, Ethan, Micah and Finn Daubner.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Irene Flok/Vertz, Jeanette Jonas and Cora Knutson; brothers Carl and Harvey; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; sons-in-law Louis Johnson and Douglas Washburn.

The family will hold private services at a later date. Inurnment will be at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, West Jacksonport, WI.
Published in Door County Advocate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020
