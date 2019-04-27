|
Ruth and George Schwarzbauer
Sturgeon Bay - Ruth (Juneau) Schwarzbauer, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at Scandia Village in Sister Bay on Monday, December 3, 2018, with her husband, George, by her side.
George Carl Schwarzbauer, 88, of Sturgeon Bay, peacefully passed away at Scandia Village in Sister Bay on March 6, 2019, just 93 days after his loving wife of 64 years.
Ruth and George were active members of St. Joseph's Church in Sturgeon Bay.
The couple is survived by their sons and daughter, Steve (Karen), Michael, Mark (Jill), Paul (Deb) and Juli (John) Sauer; grandchildren, Jon, Anna, Esther, Chara, Sari, Selena, Katie, Keely and Audrey; and great-grandchildren Axel, Casper and Juneau. They are further survived by George's family including his brother, Joseph (Mary) of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Edith (Ted) Hill of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and half-brother, Michael Graff of Madison, Wisconsin
Ruth and George's lives and love for each other will be celebrated in a memorial service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Robert Stegmann officiating. The two will be laid to rest in the Trinity Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Kaukauna.
Their children will greet family and friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.
"Our family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Scandia Village and Woodview for treating mom, dad and our family with care and compassion during their stay. We would also like to thank the neighbors in Valmy that looked after George and Ruth."
Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Schwarzbauer family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ruth and George may shared with their family through their individual tribute pages at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Exodus 20:12, Matthew 15:4, Mark 7:10-11
Published in Door County Advocate on Apr. 27, 2019