Ruth Casey Dallman
formerly Menominee, MI - Ruth Casey Dallman, 94, formerly of Menominee, MI, died Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI.
Ruth was born March 31, 1926 in Oshkosh, WI, the daughter of the late William Patrick Casey and Agnes (Morrisey) Casey. After attending one year of business school there she transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she met her husband, the late John F. Dallman. After they were married on June 21, 1947 in Oshkosh, the couple moved to Fond du Lac, WI where Ruth taught drama at Goodyear High School.
They later relocated to South Bend, IN where the family resided prior to moving to the Marinette, WI/Menominee, MI area in 1960. Although Ruth was instrumental in helping her husband found the Yar-Craft Boat Co., she continued to follow her own path. She worked many years as a substitute teacher in Menominee and later built her own business, Just Desserts, where she gained a wide reputation for the quality of her elegant custom desserts and French bread. She loved to travel and explore the world. She was an avid swimmer and logged more than 1,000 miles at the YMCA in Menominee. Reading was also a passion and she claimed that "reading is the best thing that ever happened to me."
There was never a party or gathering too small or too large for her and her outgoing personality was always evident. Many have commented, "Ruth was entertaining and educational and will always be remembered for her wonderful laugh and bright smile." She loved the finer things of life and that included setting an elegant table.
Ruth was a past member of the American Association of University Women and a charter member of the former University of Wisconsin-Marinette Board of Directors, St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Marinette, and local civic and peace organizations. "Menominee has been a wonderful town to me. It's given me a very good life," she often said.
She is survived by five children: Ann Dallman of Menominee, MI; Tom (Cheri Long) Dallman of Sturgeon Bay, WI; John (Katie Wheelan) Dallman of Cincinnati, OH; Peter (Lisa Rappold) Dallman of Irvine, CA and Katherine (Michael) Holewinski of Racine, WI; grandchildren: N. Brill of Menominee, MI, A. Brill (Kim Keer) of Chicago, IL; Z. Dallman (and wife, Laura) of Barcelona, Spain; J. Dallman; R. (Mike) Connor of Cincinnati; K. Dallman of Cincinnati; C. Dallman of Irvine; G. Holewinski-Koesling of Marinette; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters and one brother.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date - to be announced.
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, WI is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Ruth may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Door County Advocate from May 26 to May 30, 2020